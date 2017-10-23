GOME Retail Holdings Ltd (0493.HK)
Tue, Aug 29 2017
China's GOME's H1 net profit falls 1.6 pct as finance costs rise
HONG KONG, Aug 29 GOME Retail Holdings Ltd , formerly known as Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, said late on Monday its first-half net profit fell 1.6 percent due to a rise in finance costs as its borrowings increased.
BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding posts HY net profit of RMB122 mln
* HY net profit RMB122 million versus RMB124 million a year ago
BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances announces change in name of Company
* Name of co has been changed from "Gome Electrical Appliances Holding ltd" to "Gome Retail Holdings ltd" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding announces issuance of additional bonds due 2020
* Company and barclays entered into subscription agreement in connection with additional bonds issue
BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says qtrly profit attributable RMB137 million, up 2.24 pct
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately rmb137 million, increased by 2.24%
BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking