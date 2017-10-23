Edition:
India

GOME Retail Holdings Ltd (0493.HK)

0493.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.01HKD
11:48am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
HK$0.98
Open
HK$0.99
Day's High
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.98
Volume
196,984,802
Avg. Vol
92,127,679
52-wk High
HK$1.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.80

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 29 2017

China's GOME's H1 net profit falls 1.6 pct as finance costs rise

HONG KONG, Aug 29 GOME Retail Holdings Ltd , formerly known as Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, said late on Monday its first-half net profit fell 1.6 percent due to a rise in finance costs as its borrowings increased.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding posts HY net profit of RMB122 mln

* HY net profit RMB122 million versus RMB124 million a year ago

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances announces change in name of Company

* Name of co has been changed from "Gome Electrical Appliances Holding ltd" to "Gome Retail Holdings ltd" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding announces issuance of additional bonds due 2020

* Company and barclays entered into subscription agreement in connection with additional bonds issue

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says qtrly profit attributable RMB137 million, up 2.24 pct

* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately rmb137 million, increased by 2.24%

BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm

* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0493.HK Market Views