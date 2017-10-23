Frontier Services Group Ltd (0500.HK)
0500.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+1.26%)
HK$0.02 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
HK$1.59
HK$1.59
Open
HK$1.61
HK$1.61
Day's High
HK$1.63
HK$1.63
Day's Low
HK$1.58
HK$1.58
Volume
774,000
774,000
Avg. Vol
1,961,887
1,961,887
52-wk High
HK$1.95
HK$1.95
52-wk Low
HK$0.75
HK$0.75
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 22 2017
BRIEF-Frontier Services Group posts HY loss attributable HK$82.666 mln
* HY loss attributable HK$82.666 million versus loss of HK$104.398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Blackwater founder's FSG buys stake in Chinese security school
BEIJING Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.
Blackwater founder's FSG buys stake in Chinese security school
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.
Select another date: