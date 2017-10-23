China Foods Ltd (0506.HK)
0506.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.07HKD
11:48am IST
5.07HKD
11:48am IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.22 (+4.54%)
HK$0.22 (+4.54%)
Prev Close
HK$4.85
HK$4.85
Open
HK$4.90
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$5.15
HK$5.15
Day's Low
HK$4.82
HK$4.82
Volume
26,168,000
26,168,000
Avg. Vol
8,705,864
8,705,864
52-wk High
HK$5.15
HK$5.15
52-wk Low
HK$2.80
HK$2.80
Select another date:
Tue, Oct 17 2017
China Foods to sell wine, non-beverage business to parent for $649 million
HONG KONG China Foods Ltd said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business.
China Foods to sell wine, non-beverage business to parent for $649 mln
HONG KONG, Oct 17 China Foods Ltd said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business.
BRIEF-China Foods announces disposal of equity interests in target co's for HK$1.40 bln
* Upon completion and payment of special dividend, remaining net proceeds to be received by co about hk$2. 47 billion
Select another date: