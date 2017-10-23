Edition:
Dingyi Group Investment Ltd (0508.HK)

0508.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
HK$0.46
Open
HK$0.45
Day's High
HK$0.47
Day's Low
HK$0.45
Volume
2,780,000
Avg. Vol
28,144,151
52-wk High
HK$1.50
52-wk Low
HK$0.23

BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment updates on unusual price and trading volume movements

* Clarifies that directors have noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company

BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment comments on unusual trading of co's shares

* Noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company

BRIEF-Dingyi Group investment posts FY loss attributable of HK$470.3 mln

* No dividend was paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017

BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment entered into acquisition agreement

* Company (as purchaser) and Li Kwong Yuk, Chairman of co, as vendor entered into acquisition agreement

BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment announces formation of joint venture

* CCIL, Hoping Medical and JVC entered into JVA to form a JV for investment in hospitals and medical projects

BRIEF-Dingyi Group enters into joint venture agreement

* CCIL, Hoping Medical and joint venture company entered into joint venture agreement

