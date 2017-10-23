CASH Financial Services Group Ltd (0510.HK)
0510.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.40%)
HK$-0.00 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Volume
6,342,038
6,342,038
Avg. Vol
5,467,988
5,467,988
52-wk High
HK$0.50
HK$0.50
52-wk Low
HK$0.24
HK$0.24
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 25 2017
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services posts HY revenue of HK$62.9 million
* HY loss before taxation HK$38.6 million versus loss of HK$35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services appoints Chan Chi Ming Benson as CEO
* Chan Chi Ming Benson will be appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services appoints Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey as executive director
* Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services announces placing of convertible bonds by CFSG
* CFSG to place through placing agent convertible bonds with principal amount of up to hk$620 million
Select another date: