China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd (0512.HK)
0512.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$2.86
Open
HK$2.85
Day's High
HK$2.92
Day's Low
HK$2.82
Volume
720,000
Avg. Vol
2,213,937
52-wk High
HK$2.99
52-wk Low
HK$1.36
BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare unit enters acquisition agreement
Oct 10 China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare announces increase in shareholding in co by controlling shareholder
Sept 27 China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare expects to record increase in net profit of not less than 50% in HY
Aug 3 China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd:
