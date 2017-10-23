BRIEF-HNA International Investment says unit offers to buy CWT Ltd * Unit offers to acquire all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of CWT Ltd for S$2.33 per share in cash

BRIEF-HNA Holding says resolution set out in GM notice dated Aug 21 was passed by shareholders * Reference is made to notice of general meeting of company dated 21 August 2017

China's HNA launches $1 billion offer for Singapore's CWT Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co on Thursday launched a bid to buy Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion, after getting a green light from its shareholders.

China's HNA launches $1 bln offer for Singapore's CWT Sept 7 Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co on Thursday launched a bid to buy Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion, after getting a green light from its shareholders.

BRIEF-HNA Holding Group anticipates to record a profit attributable of amount not less than HK$55 mln for HY * Anticipated that group would record a profit attributable to owners of company of amount not less than hk$55.0 million for hy