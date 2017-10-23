Edition:
HNA Holding Group Co Ltd (0521.HK)

0521.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.38
Day's Low
HK$0.37
Volume
6,520,000
Avg. Vol
24,373,751
52-wk High
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.22

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-HNA Holdings updates on units offer for CWT Ltd​

* As total number of CWT shares owned or agreed to be acquired by offeror represent more than 90 pct, offeror to acquire all CWT shares not acquired ​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-HNA International Investment says unit offers to buy CWT Ltd

* Unit offers to acquire all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of CWT Ltd for S$2.33 per share in cash

BRIEF-HNA Holding says resolution set out in GM notice dated Aug 21 was passed by shareholders

* Reference is made to notice of general meeting of company dated 21 August 2017

China's HNA launches $1 billion offer for Singapore's CWT

Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co on Thursday launched a bid to buy Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion, after getting a green light from its shareholders.

BRIEF-HNA Holding Group anticipates to record a profit attributable of amount not less than HK$55 mln for HY

* Anticipated that group would record a profit attributable to owners of company of amount not less than hk$55.0 million for hy

EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)

BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

