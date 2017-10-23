Asm Pacific Technology Ltd (0522.HK)
0522.HK on Hong Kong Stock
116.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.70 (-0.60%)
HK$-0.70 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$117.20
HK$117.20
Open
HK$117.80
HK$117.80
Day's High
HK$119.70
HK$119.70
Day's Low
HK$116.40
HK$116.40
Volume
1,941,321
1,941,321
Avg. Vol
2,525,248
2,525,248
52-wk High
HK$125.80
HK$125.80
52-wk Low
HK$70.05
HK$70.05
BRIEF-ASM Pacific Technology to repurchase shares of co upto a maximum total value of HK$780 million
* Approved a share repurchase program to repurchase from stock market shares of co upto a maximum total value of HK$780 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ASM Pacific Technology posts qtrly net profit of HK$750.8 mln
* Qtrly net profit HK$750.8 million, up 3 percent from preceding quarter
ASM International plans up to $277 mln selldown in ASM Pacific
HONG KONG, April 24 Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International said on Monday it plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate ASM Pacific Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth up to $277 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
BRIEF-ASM International intends to sell stake of 20 millions shares in ASMPT
* Announces that it intends to sell a stake of 20 million shares of total outstanding share capital in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (ASMPT) through a partial secondary share placement
