Edition:
India

Guangshen Railway Co Ltd (0525.HK)

0525.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
HK$4.54
Open
HK$4.65
Day's High
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.44
Volume
7,022,000
Avg. Vol
5,248,062
52-wk High
HK$5.17
52-wk Low
HK$3.72

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0525.HK Market Views