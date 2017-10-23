Edition:
Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd (0530.HK)

0530.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
HK$3.85
Open
HK$3.85
Day's High
HK$3.94
Day's Low
HK$3.80
Volume
5,008,075
Avg. Vol
4,302,905
52-wk High
HK$4.67
52-wk Low
HK$2.72

Market Views

