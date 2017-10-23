Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd (0535.HK)
0535.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-3.53%)
HK$-0.03 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
HK$0.85
HK$0.85
Open
HK$0.85
HK$0.85
Day's High
HK$0.85
HK$0.85
Day's Low
HK$0.80
HK$0.80
Volume
50,103,014
50,103,014
Avg. Vol
39,682,453
39,682,453
52-wk High
HK$1.11
HK$1.11
52-wk Low
HK$0.47
HK$0.47
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp posts contracted sales of RMB4,533 million for Sept
Oct 10 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment unit enters sale and purchase agreement
Sept 29 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
BRIEF-Gemdale Properties & Investment posts contracted sales of about RMB3.39 bln for Aug
Sept 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp posts HY profit attributable RMB425.4 million,
Aug 25 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
BRIEF-Gemdale properties and investment posts June contracted sales
July 5 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp updates on contracted sales for May
June 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :
BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment says contracted sales for April 2017 was RMB3.13 bln
May 8 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :
