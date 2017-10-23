Ajisen China Holdings Ltd (0538.HK)
0538.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
HK$3.40
Open
HK$3.36
Day's High
HK$3.39
Day's Low
HK$3.32
Volume
654,000
Avg. Vol
583,904
52-wk High
HK$3.85
52-wk Low
HK$2.96
BRIEF-Ajisen China's HY profit attributable down 80.9 percent
* Hy profit attributable to owners of company decreased by 80.9 percent to RMB109 million
BRIEF-Ajisen China updates on unaudited consolidated results for HY
* According to information recently, there is uncertainty on financial asset designated as at fair value through profit & loss in relation to investment of co
BRIEF-Ajisen China updates on quarterly same store sales for FCR business in Hong Kong
* For the three months ended 30 June 2017, Hong Kong same store sales growth rate for Fast Casual Restaurant Business fell 4.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
