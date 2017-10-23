Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (0551.HK)
0551.HK on Hong Kong Stock
30.50HKD
11:47am IST
30.50HKD
11:47am IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.45 (-1.45%)
HK$-0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
HK$30.95
HK$30.95
Open
HK$31.00
HK$31.00
Day's High
HK$31.00
HK$31.00
Day's Low
HK$30.30
HK$30.30
Volume
565,322
565,322
Avg. Vol
1,691,659
1,691,659
52-wk High
HK$35.30
HK$35.30
52-wk Low
HK$26.20
HK$26.20
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of US$767.5 mln
* September net consolidated operating revenue us$767.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial posts net consolidated operating revenue of $761.3 mln in August
* Net consolidated operating revenue of company for August 2017 is $761.3 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wRzoJZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings says HY profit attributable was up 3.95 pct
* An interim dividend of HK$0.40 per share has been declared for period ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial records net operating revenue of $809.5 mln for May
* Net consolidated operating revenue of company for May $809.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial says qtrly profit attributable to owners of co increased by 30.6 pct
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company increased by 30.6% to US$124.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2qclInb) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial says net consolidated operating revenue for April $799.9 million
* Net consolidated operating revenue for April $799.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: