Edition:
India

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises Group Co Ltd (0560.HK)

0560.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.98
Open
HK$1.98
Day's High
HK$1.99
Day's Low
HK$1.95
Volume
686,000
Avg. Vol
943,773
52-wk High
HK$2.26
52-wk Low
HK$1.88

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0560.HK Market Views