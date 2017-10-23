Edition:
Landing International Development Ltd (0582.HK)

0582.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.19HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+5.08%)
Prev Close
HK$0.18
Open
HK$0.18
Day's High
HK$0.19
Day's Low
HK$0.17
Volume
623,418,000
Avg. Vol
265,320,126
52-wk High
HK$0.21
52-wk Low
HK$0.05

Thu, Sep 7 2017

BRIEF-Landing International Development Co enters deal to sell Jolly Champion & sale loan

* Co conditionally agreed to sell Jolly Champion & sale loan for HK$2.5 billion to Suen Cho Hung, Paul Source text: (bit.ly/2wKgPGF) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Landing International Development posts HY profit of HK$48.583 mln

* HY profit attributable HK$48.583 million versus loss of HK$526.456 million

BRIEF-Landing International Development expects 2017 HY results to record a net profit

* Expected turnaround of result due to gain on fair value change of investment properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Landing International Development launching a four seasons resort

* Unit entered into certain agreements with four seasons hotels and resorts asia pacific and its affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on takeover offer from Landing International Ltd

* On 14 June 2017, Landing international has purchased an aggregate of 6.5 million shares

BRIEF-Landing International Development requests trading halt

* Requests trading halt pending ‍release of an announcement pursuant to hong kong code on takeovers and mergers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Landing International Development Co terminates discussions with potential vendor

* Co has terminated all relevant discussions with potential vendor

BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on term sheet in relation to potential acquisition

* Entered into term sheet with potential vendor for acquisition of target co which engages in gaming business in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on transaction in relation to disposal of lighting business

* Company as vendor and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement

