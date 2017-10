BRIEF-Beijing North Star issues 2017 first tranche medium-term notes worth 1.32 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 first tranche medium-term notes worth 1.32 billion yuan, with interest rate of 5.14 percent

BRIEF-Beijing North Star gets approval to issue 2.0 bln yuan medium-term notes * Says it gets approval to issue 2.0 billion yuan ($306.11 million) medium-term notes

BRIEF-Beijing North Star's H1 net profit up 57.25 pct, unit wins land auction for 608 mln yuan * Says H1 net profit up 57.25 percent y/y at 623.07 million yuan ($93.10 million)

BRIEF-Beijing North Star expects H1 net profit to rise at least 50 pct y/y * Says it expects H1 net profit to rise at least 50 percent y/y from 396.2 million yuan ($59.57 million) year ago by china accounting standards

BRIEF-Beijing North Star's unit wins land auction for 462 mln yuan in Sichuan province * Says unit wins land auction for 462 million yuan ($69.18 million) in Sichuan province

BRIEF-Beijing North Star's unit wins land auction for 806.4 mln yuan * Says unit wins land auction for 806.4 million yuan ($119.47 million) in Chengdu city

BRIEF-Beijing North Star's unit wins land auction in Haikou city worth 2.3 bln yuan * Says its unit wins land auction in haikou city worth 2.3 billion yuan ($339.86 million)

BRIEF-Beijing North Star to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 29 June 21 Beijing North Star Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 29