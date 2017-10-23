BRIEF-Inspur International names new President * Lee is also appointed as President and Chief Operation Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Inspur International's shares on trading halt * Trading in shares of Inspur International Limited will be halted at 9 a.m on July 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Inspur International requests trading halt * Requests trading halt pending ‍release of announcement regarding inside information of co and pursuant to code on takeovers and mergers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: