Inspur International Ltd (0596.HK)

0596.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
HK$2.41
Open
HK$2.43
Day's High
HK$2.43
Day's Low
HK$2.37
Volume
1,422,000
Avg. Vol
2,859,476
52-wk High
HK$2.51
52-wk Low
HK$1.49

Tue, Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Inspur international shares on trading halt

* Trading in shares of company limited has been halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 22 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Inspur International names new President

* Lee is also appointed as President and Chief Operation Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Inspur International's shares on trading halt

* Trading in shares of Inspur International Limited will be halted at 9 a.m on July 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Inspur International requests trading halt

* Requests trading halt pending ‍release of announcement regarding inside information of co and pursuant to code on takeovers and mergers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Inspur international says unit enters JV agreement

* Joint venture co will be formed in Jinan City, Shandong Province, PRC to mainly provide financial services to members of Inspur Group

