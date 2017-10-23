Edition:
Shenzhen Investment Ltd (0604.HK)

0604.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.58
Open
HK$3.59
Day's High
HK$3.59
Day's Low
HK$3.54
Volume
6,236,555
Avg. Vol
15,562,752
52-wk High
HK$3.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.00

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment posts contracted sales for Sept of RMB280 mln​

* ‍Unaudited contracted sales for September is about RMB280 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment updates on litigation on Wuhan Shum Yip Terra Property Development Co Ltd​

* Gives ‍update on litigation involving Wuhan Shum Yip Terra Property Development Co Ltd​

BRIEF-Shenzhen Keybridge Communications to borrow 240 mln yuan from Shenzhen investment management firm

Sept 29 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd :

BRIEF-Shenzhen investment posts unaudited contracted sales for August 2017 about RMB 460 MLN

* Unaudited contracted sales for August 2017 amounted to approximately RMB 460 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment accepts facility letter for a term loan facility of upto US$65 mln

* Accepted facility letter for a term loan facility of upto us$65 million offered by a bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment Ltd july contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb 510 mln

* Contracted sales for July amounted to approximately rmb 510 million

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment expects increase in net profit for HY

* Is expected to record a significant increase in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment as borrower entered into a facility agreement

* Company as borrower entered into a facility agreement relating to a transferable term loan facility of up to HK$500 million

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment Limited updates on formation of joint venture

* Shenzhen Invest-voluntary Announcement Further Update On Formation Of Joint Venture

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment updates on contracted sales for May

* Contracted sales for May amounted to approximately RMB 700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

