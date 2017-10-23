Edition:
India

China Financial Services Holdings Ltd (0605.HK)

0605.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.67
Open
HK$0.68
Day's High
HK$0.68
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
2,214,000
Avg. Vol
1,510,556
52-wk High
HK$0.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.60

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-China Financial Services to issue various tranches of unlisted corporate bonds/notes

* Proposed issuance of various tranches of unlisted corporate bonds/notes with aggregate principal amount of up to HK$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-China Financial Services declares interim dividend of HK1.05 cents per ordinary share

* Declares an interim dividend of hk1.05 cents per ordinary share

BRIEF-China Financial Services enters Subscription Agreement with M&G Investment Management

* Co agreed to allot and issue, and M&G Investment Management Limited agreed to subscribe for 23 million new shares

BRIEF-China Financial Services ‍enters placing and subscription agreement​

* To ‍place shares comprising up to 57 million existing shares held by cheung at placing price of hk$0.68 per placing share​

BRIEF-China Financial Services updates on further fund raising exercise

* Co is exploring if further fund raising exercise would be conducted to finance remaining cash consideration for proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Financial Services updates on entering subscription agreement

* Company and China United SME Guarantee Corporation entered into subscription agreement

BRIEF-China Financial Services says unit as purchaser entered into acquisition agreement

* Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into acquisition agreement with seller and company

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0605.HK Market Views