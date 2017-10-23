China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd (0606.HK)
0606.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
HK$3.65
Open
HK$3.70
Day's High
HK$3.71
Day's Low
HK$3.63
Volume
6,484,015
Avg. Vol
8,316,787
52-wk High
HK$4.19
52-wk Low
HK$2.81
BRIEF-China Agri-Industries Holdings says unit enters disposal agreement for HK$8.58 bln
* Unit full extent to dispose Cofco Biofuel And Cofco Biochemical For HK$8.58 Billion
China Agri-Industries returns to profit in H1 helped by ethanol
BEIJING, Aug 30 China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of top Chinese grains trader COFCO, swung to profit in the first six months of the year, helped by a big jump in profitability in its ethanol and oilseeds segments.
BRIEF-China Agri-Industries posts HY profit attributable of HK$1.06 bln
* HY profit attributable HK$1,059.0 million versus loss of HK$223.3 million
BRIEF-China Agri-Industries expects HY profit attributable to be about HK$1.05 bln
* Expected to record significant turnaround in profitability for HY as compared to corresponding period of 2016
BRIEF-China Agri-Industries announces acquisition of Cofco Fortune Food Sales & Distribution
* Cofco Fortune Holdings Limited entered into agreement with Cofco Food Sales & Distribution
