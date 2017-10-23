Edition:
Fullshare Holdings Ltd (0607.HK)

0607.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.26
Open
HK$3.26
Day's High
HK$3.26
Day's Low
HK$3.21
Volume
10,809,420
Avg. Vol
26,680,054
52-wk High
HK$4.56
52-wk Low
HK$2.52

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings enters into a strategic cooperation agreement

* Inside information entering into a strategic cooperation agreeme

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings announces termination of Altmann land sale agreement

* Announces termination of connected transactions involving acquisitions of shares and assets

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings expects net loss of about rmb1.09 billion from Zall Investment

* Group will record a net loss of approximately rmb1,086 million from Zall Investment

UPDATE 2-Fullshare jumps 17 pct after it dismisses short-seller claims

* Short-seller Dan David also says co's accounts are suspect (Adds details of new short-seller in par 7, updates stock price)

Fullshare set to rise 15 pct after it dismisses short-seller claims

HONG KONG, May 4 Shares of Hong Kong-listed property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings Ltd were set to climb 15 percent on Thursday after it rejected allegations by a U.S.-based shortseller about its financial health.

China Fullshare Holdings-related stocks slide after short-seller Glaucus' report

HONG KONG, April 26 Shares of some firms tied to Chinese property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings fell on Wednesday after short-seller Glaucus Research claimed trading in shares of two companies was manipulated and questioned their financial health, allegations that the firms denied.

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25

* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

