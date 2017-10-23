BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings announces termination of Altmann land sale agreement * Announces termination of connected transactions involving acquisitions of shares and assets

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings expects net loss of about rmb1.09 billion from Zall Investment * Group will record a net loss of approximately rmb1,086 million from Zall Investment

UPDATE 2-Fullshare jumps 17 pct after it dismisses short-seller claims * Short-seller Dan David also says co's accounts are suspect (Adds details of new short-seller in par 7, updates stock price)

Fullshare set to rise 15 pct after it dismisses short-seller claims HONG KONG, May 4 Shares of Hong Kong-listed property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings Ltd were set to climb 15 percent on Thursday after it rejected allegations by a U.S.-based shortseller about its financial health.

China Fullshare Holdings-related stocks slide after short-seller Glaucus' report HONG KONG, April 26 Shares of some firms tied to Chinese property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings fell on Wednesday after short-seller Glaucus Research claimed trading in shares of two companies was manipulated and questioned their financial health, allegations that the firms denied.