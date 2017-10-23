Edition:
India

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd (0658.HK)

0658.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$8.66
Open
HK$8.67
Day's High
HK$8.79
Day's Low
HK$8.62
Volume
1,822,000
Avg. Vol
4,652,847
52-wk High
HK$10.50
52-wk Low
HK$7.11

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-China High Speed Transmission Equipment executes agreement with Bank of Communications

Sept 26 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0658.HK Market Views