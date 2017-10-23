BRIEF-Shareholders approve equity investment of China Eastern and Delta Air Lines in Air France-KLM * REG-AIR FRANCE - KLM : EQUITY INVESTMENT OF CHINA EASTERN AND DELTA AIR LINES IN AIR FRANCE-KLM'S SHARE CAPITAL APPROVED BY MORE THAN 94% OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' VOTING CAST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

China Eastern buying 10 percent Air France KLM stake as part of airline JVs' rejig SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said on Friday it is buying a 10 percent stake in Europe's Air France KLM SA, in what will be the first investment by one of China's three largest state-owned airlines in a Western carrier.

UPDATE 1-China Eastern buying 10 pct Air France KLM stake as part of airline JVs' rejig * Investment compatible with "Belt and Road": China Eastern (Recasts, adds analyst comment)

China Eastern buys 10 pct Air France KLM stake to boost European presence SINGAPORE, July 28 China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said on Friday it would buy a 10 percent stake in European carrier Air France KLM SA and form a strategic partnership to improve its presence in the China-Europe market.

BRIEF-Air France signs JV with Delta and Virgin Atlantic, strengthens partnership with China Eastern * REG-AIR FRANCE-KLM EXPANDS ITS ALLIANCES BETWEEN THE NORTH ATLANTIC, EUROPE AND ASIA, AND AFFIRMS ITS POSITION IN THE WORLDWIDE AIRLINE INDUSTRY

UPDATE 1-China Eastern sells stakes in cargo unit to four firms * Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal

China aviation regulator to join probe of China Eastern incident - Xinhua BEIJING China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it will join other authorities to investigate an incident this week that forced a China Eastern Airlines plane to return to an airport soon after takeoff, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

China aviation regulator to join probe of China Eastern incident - Xinhua BEIJING, June 13 China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it will join other authorities to investigate an incident this week that forced a China Eastern Airlines plane to return to an airport soon after takeoff, the Xinhua state news agency reported.