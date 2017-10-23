Edition:
India

Zhong An Real Estate Ltd (0672.HK)

0672.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.00
Open
HK$1.02
Day's High
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.99
Volume
3,076,800
Avg. Vol
26,265,543
52-wk High
HK$1.40
52-wk Low
HK$0.29

Wed, Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate says HY turnover was about RMB3.17 bln, up 67.8 pct

* Hy profit for period was about rmb553.7 million, up 15.1 times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate expects to record increase of over 16 times in HY profit attributable

* Group is expected to record a substantial increase of over 16 times in its profit attributable to equity holders for HY

BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate announces placing agreement

* CNC entered into a conditional CNC placing agreement with Eternal Pearl Securities Limited

BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate enters placing and subscription agreement

* Placing and subscription agreement was entered into between whole good management, company and haitong and epsl limited

China's Zhong An aims to raise at least $1 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources

HONG KONG Zhong An Online Property and Casualty Insurance, China's first online-only insurer, has resumed a plan to raise $1 billion or more in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of this year, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

China's Zhong An aims to raise at least $1 bln in Hong Kong IPO -sources

* Online insurer aims to file for HK IPO in coming weeks -source

