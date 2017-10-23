Edition:
Nan Hai Corporation Ltd (0680.HK)

0680.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$0.23
Open
HK$0.23
Day's High
HK$0.23
Day's Low
HK$0.23
Volume
11,759,475
Avg. Vol
26,779,472
52-wk High
HK$0.29
52-wk Low
HK$0.23

Thu, Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation posts HY revenue of HK$8.09 billion

* HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$1.26 billion versus HK$6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation expects to record a significant rise in HY profit

* Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation has subscribed 50 million new Sunny Bank shares

* Company has subscribed 50 million new Sunny Bank shares to be issued and alloted by Sunny Bank

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation announces subscription agreement in connection with notes

* Issuer and joint lead managers entered into subscription agreement in connection with notes for USD400 million

BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment says entered termination agreement

June 27 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Ltd :

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation updates on phase 3 of Peninsula​

* Makes ‍announcement in relation to property sales update on phase 3 of Peninsula​

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation enters subscription deal related to issuance of $500 mln notes

* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corp says unit entered into entrusted loan contract

* Unit as lender, bank as lending agent and Dadi Century Beijing as borrower, entered into entrusted loan contract

