BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation expects to record a significant rise in HY profit * Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation has subscribed 50 million new Sunny Bank shares * Company has subscribed 50 million new Sunny Bank shares to be issued and alloted by Sunny Bank

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation announces subscription agreement in connection with notes * Issuer and joint lead managers entered into subscription agreement in connection with notes for USD400 million

BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment says entered termination agreement June 27 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Ltd :

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation updates on phase 3 of Peninsula​ * Makes ‍announcement in relation to property sales update on phase 3 of Peninsula​

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation enters subscription deal related to issuance of $500 mln notes * Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020