Edition:
India

Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co Ltd (0687.HK)

0687.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-2.52%)
Prev Close
HK$3.17
Open
HK$3.14
Day's High
HK$3.16
Day's Low
HK$3.09
Volume
3,238,000
Avg. Vol
2,473,026
52-wk High
HK$7.60
52-wk Low
HK$3.01

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0687.HK Market Views