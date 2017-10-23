China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd (0715.HK)
0715.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.65HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.65
Open
HK$0.65
Day's High
HK$0.65
Day's Low
HK$0.64
Volume
1,286,000
Avg. Vol
8,073,933
52-wk High
HK$0.86
52-wk Low
HK$0.62
BRIEF-China Oceanwide disposes of notes for total of about US$45.1 mln
* Group disposed of 2022 3.25 percent notes & 2022 4.625 percent notes for about US$11.4 million & about US$33.7 million, respectively
BRIEF-China Oceanwide's unit invests in Credit Frontier Secundi Income SP
* Says affiliate China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd's unit China Oceanwide Capital Management Ltd has invested $10 million in investment portfolio Credit Frontier Secundi Income SP
BRIEF-China Oceanwide expects to record decline in HY consol net profit
* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
BRIEF-China Oceanwide updates on litigation involving a unit in Indonesia
* Updates on litigation involving a subsidiary of company in indonesia
