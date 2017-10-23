Edition:
India

China Financial International Investments Ltd (0721.HK)

0721.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.22
Open
HK$0.22
Day's High
HK$0.22
Day's Low
HK$0.21
Volume
10,620,000
Avg. Vol
11,412,217
52-wk High
HK$0.52
52-wk Low
HK$0.19

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-China Financial International Investments posts Fy loss attributable of HK$185 million

Sept 29 China Financial International Investments Ltd

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0721.HK Market Views