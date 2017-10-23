BRIEF-Netlinkz signs sales contract with China Telecom Wuxi * China Telecom Wuxi signed sales contracts to provide Netlinkz's patented cloud networking solution to initial 5 customers in xinwu region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Telecom Corp's HY ‍profit attributable RMB12.54 bln, up 7.4 pct​ * Hy ‍profit attributable to equity holders of company was rmb12,537 million, up 7.4%​

BRIEF-Besttone Holding to buy technology firm from controlling shareholder China Telecom * Says it plans to buy technology firm from controlling shareholder China Telecom Corporation for up to 250 million yuan ($37.11 million)

Former chairman of China Telecom parent jailed for six years for graft BEIJING, May 31 The former chairman of the parent firm of China Telecom Corp was sentenced to six years in prison over corruption charges, China's state media said on Wednesday.

Fitch Affirms China Telecom at 'A+', Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Government Support: The ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift for state support and CTCL's strategic importance to the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable), the company's ultimate majority owner. CTCL is 71% owned by China

BRIEF-China Telecom says shareholders approved declaration of final dividend * Shareholders approved profit distribution proposal and declaration of a final dividend of RMB0.093043 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: