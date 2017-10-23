FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd (0729.HK)
BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles sees increase in HY loss
* Expected to record an increase in loss of between 15% and 40% for six months ended 30 September 2017
BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles announces termination of subscription agreement
* Subscription agreement with IoT United Systems terminated due to IoT's default Source text:(bit.ly/2wgqlTo) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles updates on subscription agreement with IOT United Systems
* Subscriber wasn't able to make ready in HK subscription money to be paid due to difficulties in respect of currency control
BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles posts FY loss attributable of HK$554.8 mln
* Loss for year attributable HK$554.8 million versus HK$ 228.2 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2sqe7kk) Further company coverage:
