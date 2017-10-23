Edition:
India

Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd (0751.HK)

0751.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
HK$3.86
Open
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.93
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
6,594,174
Avg. Vol
11,628,240
52-wk High
HK$5.55
52-wk Low
HK$3.58

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital Holdings sees 9-mnth net profit attributable RMB40 mln to RMB55 mln

* Sees 9-mnth net profit attributable RMB40 million to RMB55 million, 84.15-88.47 percent lower than corresponding period last year

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital total TV sales volume for group down 2 pct in Sept

* Group's total TV sales volume recorded a decline of 2 pct year-on-year in September

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital says TV sales volume down 12 pct in Aug

* Total TV sales volume recorded a decline of 12% and 13% year-on-year in August 2017 and in April To August 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital proposes to issue convertible bonds

* Proposed on 16 Aug to issue convertible bonds to be listed on Shenzhen stock exchange with principal amounts aggregating up to RMB1.08 billion

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital announces TV sales in July 2017

* Group's tv sales volume in China market recorded a decline of 22% and 17% year-on-year in july 2017 and in April to july 2017, respectively

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital updates on TV sales in May 2017

* Ggroup's total TV sales volume recorded a growth of 9% and 0% year-on-year in May 2017 and in April to May 2017, respectively​

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital announces investment by Tencent's affiliate in Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology Co

* Investment By Tencent's Affiliate In Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology Company Limited

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital expects to record decrease of approximately 40% in net profit for year ended March 2017

* Anticipated to record decrease of approximately 40% in net profit for year ended 31 march 2017

