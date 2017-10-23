Air China Ltd (0753.HK)
0753.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
6.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-2.09%)
HK$-0.14 (-2.09%)
Prev Close
HK$6.71
HK$6.71
Open
HK$6.68
HK$6.68
Day's High
HK$6.68
HK$6.68
Day's Low
HK$6.51
HK$6.51
Volume
6,143,834
6,143,834
Avg. Vol
10,424,596
10,424,596
52-wk High
HK$8.25
HK$8.25
52-wk Low
HK$4.89
HK$4.89
Select another date:
Thu, Apr 27 2017
Air China profit drops in first quarter as oil rises, yuan weakens
SHANGHAI, April 27 Air China's net profit fell 40 percent in the first three months of 2017, hit by rising oil prices and weakness in the yuan.
Air China to increase flights to North Korea in May
SHANGHAI Air China Ltd will increase its flights between Beijing and the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, from early May, after it cancelled some flights this month because of what it said was weak demand.
Air China to increase flights to North Korea in May
SHANGHAI, April 25 Air China Ltd will increase its flights between Beijing and the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, from early May, after it cancelled some flights this month because of what it said was weak demand.
Select another date: