BRIEF-Hopson Development says Hopson International entered agreement to sell Hopson sale assets * Hopson International entered into agreement to sell Hopson sale assets to Golden Harmony investments

BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts contracted sales of RMB5.82 bln for eight months ended 31 Aug * Contracted sales for eight months ended 31 august 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5,824 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts HY profit attributable of HK$1.26 bln * HY profit for period attributable hk$ 1,262 million versus hk$1,693 million