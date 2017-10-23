Hopson Development Holdings Ltd (0754.HK)
8.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.11 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$8.14
Open
HK$8.15
Day's High
HK$8.15
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
704,000
Avg. Vol
1,451,239
52-wk High
HK$10.80
52-wk Low
HK$6.51
BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts Sept net contracted sales of about RMB202 mln
* In Sept group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of about RMB202 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hopson Development says Hopson International entered agreement to sell Hopson sale assets
* Hopson International entered into agreement to sell Hopson sale assets to Golden Harmony investments
BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts contracted sales of RMB5.82 bln for eight months ended 31 Aug
* Contracted sales for eight months ended 31 august 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5,824 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts HY profit attributable of HK$1.26 bln
* HY profit for period attributable hk$ 1,262 million versus hk$1,693 million
BRIEF-Hopson Development recorded contracted sales of about RMB576 mln in May
* In May, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB576 million
