ZTE Corp says preliminary 9-mth profit up 36.6 pct y/y HONG KONG, Oct 18 China's ZTE Corp said on Wednesday preliminary 9-month net profit rose 36.6 percent to 3.9 billion yuan ($589 million), boosted by higher revenue and a stake sale in its smartphone unit.

BRIEF-ZTE updates on joint tendering entity to bid for Wenzhou public security communications project​ * Co and unit proposed to form a joint tendering entity to bid for Wenzhou Public Security Communications project​

BRIEF-ZTE Corp elects Shao Weilin as executive vice president and CFO * Announcement of change of executive vice president and chief financial officer and re-designation of director

Former ZTE labor union chief arrested for 'misappropriating funds': court HONG KONG The former labor union chief of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corporation has been arrested on charges of misappropriating funds, according to authorities in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen where the firm is headquartered.

BRIEF-ZTE adopts new accounting policy regarding subsidy * Says it adopted new accounting policy regarding subsidy, effective since June 12

China's ZTE posts 30 percent rise in first-half profit on 4G, handsets HONG KONG Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in first-half net profit, matching its forecast, as domestic telephone network providers continued to invest in fourth-generation (4G) infrastructure while sales of its mobile phones grew strongly.