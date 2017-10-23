Netdragon Websoft Holdings Ltd (0777.HK)
0777.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
25.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.55 (-2.08%)
HK$-0.55 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
HK$26.45
HK$26.45
Open
HK$26.55
HK$26.55
Day's High
HK$26.70
HK$26.70
Day's Low
HK$25.80
HK$25.80
Volume
1,665,400
1,665,400
Avg. Vol
3,325,852
3,325,852
52-wk High
HK$34.35
HK$34.35
52-wk Low
HK$19.70
HK$19.70
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 16 2017
BRIEF-Netdragon Websoft expects to record a HY profit attributable
* Expects to record a profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hercules Capital announces acquisition of Jumpstart Games by Netdragon Websoft Holdings
* Hercules Capital announces the acquisition of portfolio company Jumpstart Games, Inc by Netdragon Websoft Holdings Limited
BRIEF-Netdragon Websoft says qtrly loss attributable improved to RMB45.7 million
* Qtrly loss attributable improved to RMB45.7 million compared to loss of RMB113.6 million for same period last year
Select another date: