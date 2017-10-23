Global Brands Group Holding Ltd (0787.HK)
0787.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.90
HK$0.90
Open
HK$0.91
HK$0.91
Day's High
HK$0.91
HK$0.91
Day's Low
HK$0.88
HK$0.88
Volume
68,967,064
68,967,064
Avg. Vol
42,658,509
42,658,509
52-wk High
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
52-wk Low
HK$0.67
HK$0.67
Select another date:
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-Global Brands Group says unit to sell 49 pct stake in Abg-Frye Llc to ABG
* Says unit Jimlar Corp to sell 49% stake in Abg-Frye Llc to ABG for us$73 million (about hk$569 million)
BRIEF-Global Brands Group Holding updates acquisition of assets of BCBG brands
* Co decided to assume additional BCBG retail store leases and acquire inventory associated with those stores at concessionary rates
BRIEF-Global Brands says Dow Peter Famulak resigns as executive director
* Dow Peter Famulak has resigned from his position as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Global Brands Group Holding updates on acquisition of assets relating to BCBG Brands
* Global brands group holding says deal includes assumption of all liabilities on acquired assets and workers' compensation liabilities
Select another date: