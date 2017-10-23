Edition:
India

Value Partners Group Ltd (0806.HK)

0806.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-2.46%)
Prev Close
HK$8.14
Open
HK$8.12
Day's High
HK$8.14
Day's Low
HK$7.94
Volume
5,474,000
Avg. Vol
7,571,806
52-wk High
HK$8.75
52-wk Low
HK$6.04

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group's unaudited AUM as at Aug 31 were US$16.4 bln

* Unaudited aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 August 2017 were approximately US$16.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Value Partners Group says HY profit attributable was HK$ 219.5 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of the co HK$ 219.5 million versus HK$5 million

BRIEF-Value Partners Group buys properties in Japan

* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of Properties In Japan

BRIEF-Value Partners Group expects HY consolidated profit attributable to increase

* Consolidated profit attributable is expected to increase significantly to about HK$200 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group clarifies on ‍fraudulent website​s

* Clarifies that it has no connection with company named in fraudulent materials

BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co

* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company and news reports and market rumors regarding co

China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners: Bloomberg

HONG KONG Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd , Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

UPDATE 2-China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners - Bloomberg

HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on trading halt request

* Trading in shares of Value Partners Group Limited has been halted at 1:26 p.m. on 22/5/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners - Bloomberg

HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to purchase a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0806.HK Market Views