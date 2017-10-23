Value Partners Group Ltd (0806.HK)
7.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.20 (-2.46%)
HK$8.14
HK$8.12
HK$8.14
HK$7.94
5,474,000
7,571,806
HK$8.75
HK$6.04
Mon, Sep 18 2017
BRIEF-Value Partners Group's unaudited AUM as at Aug 31 were US$16.4 bln
* Unaudited aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 August 2017 were approximately US$16.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Value Partners Group says HY profit attributable was HK$ 219.5 mln
* HY profit attributable to owners of the co HK$ 219.5 million versus HK$5 million
BRIEF-Value Partners Group buys properties in Japan
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of Properties In Japan
BRIEF-Value Partners Group expects HY consolidated profit attributable to increase
* Consolidated profit attributable is expected to increase significantly to about HK$200 million for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Value Partners Group clarifies on fraudulent websites
* Clarifies that it has no connection with company named in fraudulent materials
BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co
* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company and news reports and market rumors regarding co
China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners: Bloomberg
HONG KONG Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd , Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
UPDATE 2-China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners - Bloomberg
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on trading halt request
* Trading in shares of Value Partners Group Limited has been halted at 1:26 p.m. on 22/5/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners - Bloomberg
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to purchase a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.