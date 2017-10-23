BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings posts HY net profit attributableto equity holders of Shanghai Shimao of RMB1.40 bln * Shanghai Shimao co's HY operating income RMB10.09 billion versus RMB6.55 billion

BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings ‍updates on June month contracted sales * ‍In June 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb11.31 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Assigns China's Shimao USD Notes Final 'BBB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based property developer Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (BBB-/Stable) USD600 million 4.75% senior notes due 2022 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The notes are rated at the same level as Shimao's senior unsecured rating as they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information alrea

BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings issues additional senior notes due 2022 * Announces issuance of additional US$150 million 4.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shimao Property announces notes issuance * Issuance Of US$450 million 4.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Rates China's Shimao Proposed USD Senior Notes 'BBB-(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based property developer Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (BBB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are rated at the same level as Shimao's senior unsecured rating as they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already re

BRIEF-Shimao Property announces offering of guaranteed senior notes * Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings says unit and Shimao International Holdings enter equity transfer agreement * Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million