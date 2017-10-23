Edition:
India

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd (0816.HK)

0816.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
HK$2.05
Open
HK$2.03
Day's High
HK$2.04
Day's Low
HK$2.00
Volume
4,431,700
Avg. Vol
9,990,656
52-wk High
HK$2.07
52-wk Low
HK$1.59

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0816.HK Market Views