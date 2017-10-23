Edition:
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd (0817.HK)

0817.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$3.91
Open
HK$3.93
Day's High
HK$3.98
Day's Low
HK$3.87
Volume
12,650,287
Avg. Vol
37,622,664
52-wk High
HK$4.57
52-wk Low
HK$2.00

BRIEF-China Jinmao says ‍contemplating disposal of 50% stake in 3 units

* Contemplating disposal of 50 pct stake in 3 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings updates on contracted sales ‍for nine months ended Sept 30

* For nine months ended 30 September group's accumulative contracted sales amount and sales consideration is RMB37.80 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings says August contracted sales RMB4,785.4 mln​

* ‍August contracted sales of rmb4,785.4 million​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2eEMBLC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings Group says Jiamao Properties enters capital increase agreement

* Jiamao properties entered into capital increase agreement with bcdc, suzhou yuejin and merchants suzhou

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings announces appointment of an executive director

* Song Liuyi has been appointed by board as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Jinmao says July contracted sales RMB 3.32 bln

* In july 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb3,318.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in China Jinmao Holdings - HKEx filing

* Singapore's Gic Private Ltd sells 15 million shares Of China Jinmao Holdings at an average price per share of HK$3.595 on Aug 1 - HKEx filing

BRIEF-China Jinmao holdings Group granted purchase option by Wuhan Huazi

* Wuhan Huazi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinochem Group, granted the purchase option to the company‍​

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings expects to record increase in unaudited profit HY ended 30 June 2017

* Expects to record increase of about 100pct in unaudited profit attributable to owners of parent for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao says group achieved property contracted sales of RMB9,238.5 mln in June

* In June 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB9,238.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

