Edition:
India

Value Convergence Holdings Ltd (0821.HK)

0821.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-4.85%)
Prev Close
HK$1.65
Open
HK$1.64
Day's High
HK$1.64
Day's Low
HK$1.56
Volume
2,404,000
Avg. Vol
3,871,489
52-wk High
HK$3.39
52-wk Low
HK$1.03

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Value Convergence Co to buy convertible bonds with principal amount of HK$153.6 mln for HK$400 mln​

* ‍Co to purchase convertible bonds with principal amount of HK$153.6 million for consideration of HK$400 million from Pacific Alliance ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings enters MOU with an independent third party

* Company entered into a legally binding memorandum of understanding with an independent third party

BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings says HY loss attributable about HK$10.1 mln, down 60 pct

* HY loss attributable to shareholders amounted to approximately HK$10.1 million, down 60 percent

BRIEF-Value Convergence announces placing of new shares under general mandate

* Company to place up to an aggregate of 132 million placing shares at a price of HK$0.91 per placing share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings expects to record a decrease in loss attributable for HY

* Expected to record a decrease in unaudited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Value Convergence to place up to 132 mln shares at HK$0.93 per share

* Co to place up to an aggregate of 132 million placing shares to not less than six placees at a price of HK$0.93 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0821.HK Market Views