BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings enters MOU with an independent third party * Company entered into a legally binding memorandum of understanding with an independent third party

BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings says HY loss attributable about HK$10.1 mln, down 60 pct * HY loss attributable to shareholders amounted to approximately HK$10.1 million, down 60 percent

BRIEF-Value Convergence announces placing of new shares under general mandate * Company to place up to an aggregate of 132 million placing shares at a price of HK$0.91 per placing share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings expects to record a decrease in loss attributable for HY * Expected to record a decrease in unaudited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017