Value Convergence Holdings Ltd (0821.HK)
1.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.08 (-4.85%)
HK$1.65
HK$1.64
HK$1.64
HK$1.56
2,404,000
3,871,489
HK$3.39
HK$1.03
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Value Convergence Co to buy convertible bonds with principal amount of HK$153.6 mln for HK$400 mln
* Co to purchase convertible bonds with principal amount of HK$153.6 million for consideration of HK$400 million from Pacific Alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings enters MOU with an independent third party
* Company entered into a legally binding memorandum of understanding with an independent third party
BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings says HY loss attributable about HK$10.1 mln, down 60 pct
* HY loss attributable to shareholders amounted to approximately HK$10.1 million, down 60 percent
BRIEF-Value Convergence announces placing of new shares under general mandate
* Company to place up to an aggregate of 132 million placing shares at a price of HK$0.91 per placing share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings expects to record a decrease in loss attributable for HY
* Expected to record a decrease in unaudited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-Value Convergence to place up to 132 mln shares at HK$0.93 per share
* Co to place up to an aggregate of 132 million placing shares to not less than six placees at a price of HK$0.93 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: