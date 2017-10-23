New World Department Store China Ltd (0825.HK)
0825.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Jul 26 2017
BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on privatisation offer
* As at 4 :00 p.m. On 26 July, offeror received valid acceptances in respect of 330.6 million offer shares representing about 70.76% of offer shares
BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on proposed privatisation
* Offeror concert party(ies) will purchase not more than 45.5 million NWDSC shares in aggregate on market
BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China
* Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China
BRIEF-New World Department Store China seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of New World Department Store China Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
