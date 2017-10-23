Edition:
Central China Real Estate Ltd (0832.HK)

0832.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$3.77
Open
HK$3.80
Day's High
HK$3.80
Day's Low
HK$3.66
Volume
13,033,324
Avg. Vol
5,304,717
52-wk High
HK$3.82
52-wk Low
HK$1.54

BRIEF-Central china says ‍Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4,183 million in Sept 2017

* Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4,183 million in Sept 2017 representing a year-on-year increase of 133.1 percent ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate updates on August, 2017 property contracted sales

* In August 2017, group's property contracted sales were RMB1,909 million Source text: (bit.ly/2gKPazW) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says HY net profit RMB405 mln

* hy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for period amounted to rmb405 million, an increase of 58.7%

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says Henan Zhiteng enters equity transfer agreement

* CCRE China as guarantor of purchaser & Henan Zhiteng as purchaser entered into equity transfer agreement

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate expects to record an increase in profit for HY

* For HY group expects to record an increase in profit attributable to shareholders of no less than 50 pct

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate announces consent solicitation

* Announced solicitation of consents to certain proposed amendments to indentures by and between co, unit guarantors and trustee​

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate posts July property contracted sales of RMB1,296 mln

* In month of July 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB1,296 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate Ltd updates on establishment of joint venture

* Entered into JVA through an unit with other JV partners in relation to establishment of Joint Venture

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate signs management entrustment contracts

* Co entered into management entrustment contracts for developing real estate projects with certain parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate enters into purchase agreement

* Entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank, Haitong International, UBS and VTB Capital in connection with issue of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

