Edition:
India

Eva Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd (0838.HK)

0838.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
HK$1.06
Open
HK$1.08
Day's High
HK$1.08
Day's Low
HK$1.05
Volume
1,050,000
Avg. Vol
2,028,328
52-wk High
HK$1.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.83

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0838.HK Market Views