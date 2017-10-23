Edition:
Maoye International Holdings Ltd (0848.HK)

0848.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.92
Open
HK$0.92
Day's High
HK$0.93
Day's Low
HK$0.90
Volume
2,314,000
Avg. Vol
3,997,689
52-wk High
HK$0.99
52-wk Low
HK$0.64

BRIEF-Maoye International announces issuance of senior guaranteed notes due 2018

* Co entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers and subsidiary guarantors in connection with proposed notes issue​

BRIEF-Maoye International issues profit guidance

* group expects to record approximately rmb550 million to rmb650 million in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing​

* Parties agreed to terminate Chongqing Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions

BRIEF-Maoye International announces disposal of Ping An shares

* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal

