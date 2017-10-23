Maoye International Holdings Ltd (0848.HK)
0848.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.92
HK$0.92
Open
HK$0.92
HK$0.92
Day's High
HK$0.93
HK$0.93
Day's Low
HK$0.90
HK$0.90
Volume
2,314,000
2,314,000
Avg. Vol
3,997,689
3,997,689
52-wk High
HK$0.99
HK$0.99
52-wk Low
HK$0.64
HK$0.64
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Maoye International announces issuance of senior guaranteed notes due 2018
* Co entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers and subsidiary guarantors in connection with proposed notes issue
BRIEF-Maoye International issues profit guidance
* group expects to record approximately rmb550 million to rmb650 million in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing
* Parties agreed to terminate Chongqing Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions
BRIEF-Maoye International announces disposal of Ping An shares
* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal
Select another date: