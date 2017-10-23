MicroPort Scientific Corp (0853.HK)
0853.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
8.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.31 (+3.90%)
HK$0.31 (+3.90%)
Prev Close
HK$7.95
HK$7.95
Open
HK$7.95
HK$7.95
Day's High
HK$8.43
HK$8.43
Day's Low
HK$7.95
HK$7.95
Volume
2,357,009
2,357,009
Avg. Vol
1,941,896
1,941,896
52-wk High
HK$8.43
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.11
HK$5.11
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 24 2017
BRIEF-Microport Scientific posts HY profit attributable of $21.4 mln
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders us$21.4 million, up 355.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Microport Scientific Corp announces proposed transfer of equity interest in Mp Cardioflow
* Announces proposed transfer of equity interest in mp cardioflow and proposed capital increase of mp cardioflow
BRIEF-Microport Scientific expects net profit of about $20 mln for HY ended 30 June 2017
* Group is expected to record a net profit of approximately $20 million for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
Select another date: