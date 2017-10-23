Edition:
O Luxe Holdings Ltd (0860.HK)

0860.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+3.11%)
Prev Close
HK$1.61
Open
HK$1.61
Day's High
HK$1.67
Day's Low
HK$1.60
Volume
6,510,000
Avg. Vol
19,506,122
52-wk High
HK$1.87
52-wk Low
HK$0.62

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings Ltd names ‍Ho Chi Kit as CEO

* ‍Wong Chi Ming, Jeffry resigns as ceo with effect from 9 october​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings enters MOU with EV power Holding

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with EV power Holding in relation to investment in electric vehicle charging business​

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings updates on sale of shares by controlling shareholder

* Been informed by Prestige Rich, controlling shareholder of co & co owned by Zhang that Prestige Rich entered share purchase agreement

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings unit enters into loan agreement with Yarra Charming

* Unit Chance Achieve Ltd entered into loan agreement with Yarra Charming Ltd

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings requests trading halt

* Requests trading halt pending ‍announcement of company in relation to a major transaction of company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-O luxe says trading in shares will be halted on July 7

* Trading in shares of O Luxe Holdings Limited will be halted at on July 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings enters deal with Clever Trade Investment

* ‍company agreed to sell a 60% equity interest in power boom​

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings posts HY profit attributable of HK$34.1 mln

* HY revenue from continuing operations HK$233.4 million versus HK$186.6 million

