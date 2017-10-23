Edition:
India

China Medical System Holdings Ltd (0867.HK)

0867.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.30 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$15.00
Open
HK$15.36
Day's High
HK$15.36
Day's Low
HK$14.98
Volume
3,701,563
Avg. Vol
5,160,654
52-wk High
HK$15.52
52-wk Low
HK$11.50

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-China Medical System says ‍Sa Manlin resigned as executive director​

* ‍Sa Manlin resigned as an executive director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-China Medical System Holdings Ltd says unit enters into agreement with Destiny Pharma Plc

* Unit entered into a binding investment, development and commercialisation framework agreement with Destiny Pharma Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Medical System Holdings says Sky United Trading enters facility agreement with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) as original lender and agent

* Sky United Trading Ltd and co enter facility agreement with standard chartered bank (hong kong) (original lender and agent)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0867.HK Market Views