China Medical System Holdings Ltd (0867.HK)
0867.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.30 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$15.00
Open
HK$15.36
Day's High
HK$15.36
Day's Low
HK$14.98
Volume
3,701,563
Avg. Vol
5,160,654
52-wk High
HK$15.52
52-wk Low
HK$11.50
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-China Medical System says Sa Manlin resigned as executive director
* Sa Manlin resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Medical System Holdings Ltd says unit enters into agreement with Destiny Pharma Plc
* Unit entered into a binding investment, development and commercialisation framework agreement with Destiny Pharma Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Medical System Holdings says Sky United Trading enters facility agreement with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) as original lender and agent
* Sky United Trading Ltd and co enter facility agreement with standard chartered bank (hong kong) (original lender and agent)
