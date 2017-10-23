Edition:
Soundwill Holdings Ltd (0878.HK)

0878.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$17.40
Open
HK$17.44
Day's High
HK$17.44
Day's Low
HK$17.22
Volume
35,000
Avg. Vol
250,805
52-wk High
HK$20.55
52-wk Low
HK$13.80

