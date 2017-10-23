BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group updates on September sales figures​ * In Sept group's contracted sales amounted to about RMB8.01 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Upgrades CIFI to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China-based property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. CIFI's attributable contracted sales have continued to increase strongly since Fitch placed the rating on Positive Ou

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group entered into joint venture agreement with Henderson China and Vantage Leader * Entered into joint venture agreement with Henderson China and Vantage Leader

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group says group's contracted sales for August amounted to about RMB5.20 bln * In August 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.20 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group announces transferrable term loan facility * Entered transferrable term loan facility of US$135 million (with greenshoe option of additional US$265 million) Source text: (bit.ly/2iW1EWl) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group updates on facility letter relating to a 3- year term loan facility * Accepted facility letter relating to a 3- year term loan facility of up to hk$500 million offered by chiyu banking corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits hold up but Cifi falls SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - Asian credits were holding steady on Wednesday amid mixed regional equity markets.

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group issues us$300 million senior perpetual capital securities * Estimated net proceeds from senior perpetual capital securities issue will be approximately us$294 million